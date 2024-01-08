AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Zoo is mourning the loss of one of its red pandas.

The zoo announced Monday that Penny had died after a brief illness.

“Despite extensive treatments and supportive care, Penny’s health and quality of life continued to decline, and the difficult decision was made to humanely euthanize her,” the press release stated.

Penny was born in 2019 at the Kansas City Zoo. She was moved to Akron with her sisters Lulu and Coco in 2020.

The red panda siblings starred in a web series called Panda Palace in 2021.

“The Akron Zoo family is feeling Penny’s loss,” said Doug Piekarz, president & CEO at the Akron Zoo. “Through Panda Palace, Penny was able to connect with many people and educate on this endangered species and panda conservation. Guests visited the zoo specifically to see Penny and her sisters, making her an incredible celebrity ambassador for the zoo and her species. She will be deeply missed.”

Penny’s sister, Lulu, remains at the zoo. Coco was moved to the Philadelphia Zoo in 2022.

Red pandas are endangered.