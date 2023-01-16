AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A 12-year-old komodo dragon at the Akron Zoo has passed away, the zoo announced Monday.

The zoo’s female Komodo dragon, Draco, died on Sunday, Jan. 8 after her care team saw that she was lethargic, according to a press release from the Akron Zoo.

A necropsy, which is an animal autopsy, was performed and showed the Draco had a reproductive complication called egg yolk coelomitis, which typically has a high mortality rate in female Komodo dragons, according to the press release.

She was born on Oct. 6, 2010, at the Denver Zoo and moved to the Akron Zoo in May 2012.

“Draco was a truly special member of the Akron Zoo family,” said Kathleen Balogh, animal care manager at the Akron Zoo. “She had an exceptionally trusting relationship with her care team, which allowed us to develop innovative and outstanding care practices that will be shared with other Association of Zoos and Aquariums accredited facilities.”