AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Zoo has welcomed a new snow leopard.

The announcement comes after the zoo lost one of its snow leopards back in December.

The 1-year-old animal named Milja comes to Akron from Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin and the zoo says once she’s settled she’ll make her debut to the public sometime this spring.

The move was greenlit by the Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan (SSP), which works to keep snow leopards healthy. The zoo said it plans to introduce Milja to its male snow leopard Tai Lung soon and a breeding recommendation is planned for later this year.

As snow leopards are solitary creatures, the zoo plans to alternate the days the two are in the snow leopard habitat.

The zoo says that Milja has a condition in her iris that causes her to be sensitive to light.

