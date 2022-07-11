The video above is courtesy of the Akron Zoo. The video has no sound.

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Zoo is inviting the public to meet one of their newest additions to their family.

The big debut of Luca, an andean condor chick, comes as concern over the highly pathogenic avian influenza subsides.

For several months, the zoo had temporarily closed or removed birds from their public habitats due to concerns of the bird flu virus. However, zoo officials have recently determined the risk of exposure is low enough for all of their bird species to return outside.

The bird exhibits will gradually open over the next couple of weeks.

This includes popular exhibits like the bald eagles, penguins, and flamingos. As well as the andean condor habitat, where guests can find Luca!

Zoo officials said Luca hatched last year, July 23, 2021, and was the very first andean condor chick to ever hatch at the Akron Zoo.

Luca’s egg was pulled for incubation due to his parents history of accidentally crushing eggs, explained zoo officials in a post to social media. He has since been hand raised under the watchful eye of his care team.

And while Luca is unable to be introduced to his parents because they would show aggression towards him, zoo officials say it is a great time to introduce Luca to the public.

