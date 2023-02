*Attached video: Baby hippo enjoys rainy day a Cincinnati Zoo

AKRON (WJW) – The Akron Zoo says it had to close its doors after a fallen tree knocked a fence down Friday.

According to a press release from the Akron Zoo, the fence is not connected to any animal habitats and all animals are secure.

The tree came down due to strong winds Friday.

According to the release, the zoo will remain closed for the remainder of the day.

It has not yet been determined if the zoo will reopen Saturday.