Akron woman wanted for murder believed to be armed and dangerous

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) is offering a reward for tips that would lead to the capture of Arianna Richardson.

Arianna Richardson

Richardson, 22, is wanted by Akron police and the U.S. Marshals Service for aggravated murder.

According to a press release from NOVFTF, Richardson shot and killed another woman in a dispute over a male acquaintance.

The shooting happened on September 16 near Fernwood Dr. and Hoye Ave. in Akron.

Richardson is 5’7” and weighs 150 lbs.

Her last known address is near the 500 block of Hoye Ave.

Investigators believe Richardson is armed and dangerous.

If you have information that can help find her, contact NOVFTF at 1-866-4WANTED or text the keyword WANTED, plus your tip to 847411.

