Akron woman wanted for escaping custody on drug trafficking charges

Michelle Duncan

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is looking for Michelle Duncan.

Duncan, 49, is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for escape.

According to NOVFTF, Duncan was in the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons when she escaped.

She was serving a sentence for a drug trafficking case on a charge of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Duncan stands 4’11” and weighs 120 lbs.

Her last known address is near the 400 block of Kline St. in Akron.

There is a reward for information that would lead to her capture.

If you have any information that can help investigators, contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED or Text keyword WANTED and tip to 847411 (tip411).

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8