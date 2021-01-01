Akron woman says two men forced way into home before taking money gaming system

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Two men forced their way into an Akron home before threatening those inside and taking money and a gaming system, according to police.

According to Akron police, it happened at just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

A 24-year-old woman said two suspects knocked on her door and asked if her husband was home. She told them he was not and started to shut the door.

The men then forced their way into the home. One brandished a handgun and demanded property before making threats to everyone in the home.

The suspects then took the money and gaming system and fled on foot.

The suspect who brandished the handgun was described as being between 20 and 24 years old, between 6′ and 6’2″ tall and weighing between 175 and 185 pounds. He was wearing a black Nike hoodie and jeans.

The second suspect was described as a black male between 20 and 24 years old. He was between 5’8″ and 5’9″ tall and weighed between 155 and 165 pounds. He was wearing a tan hoodie and sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-475-2490 or 330-375-2TIP or Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

