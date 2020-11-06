Akron woman killed in crash, car fire on Interstate 77

COPLEY TOWNSHIP (WJW) — A 21-year-old Akron woman was killed in a one-car crash in Copley Township Thursday.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, it happened at 8 p.m. on Interstate 77 north near mile post 133.

Katelyn R. Bailey, 21, was driving a 2010 Nissan Altima north on Interstate 77 north, when she traveled off the right side of the road and hit a guard rail.

She then traveled back across Interstate 77 and hit the concrete median barrier. The car then caught fire.

Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol and/or drug use is unknown. Bailey was not wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

