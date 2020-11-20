Akron woman gets box of rocks in bad Facebook Marketplace sale

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department is investigating after a woman ended up with a box of rocks in a bad Facebook Marketplace sale.

The 32-year-old victim told officers she arranged to buy an iPhone 11 off of Facebook. She met the suspect Thursday afternoon on East Thornton Street, where he gave her an iPhone box that she quickly realized was full of rocks.

Police said the woman saw a handgun inside the suspect’s jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-TIP. You can also call Summit County Crime Stoppers at 330-43-COPS or text TIPSCO with the tip to 274637. Callers can remain anonymous.

