Akron woman found guilty of man’s murder

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– An Akron was convicted on Tuesday in the shooting death of a man.

A Summit County jury found Hedy Moss, 51, guilty of murder and felonious assault. She will be sentenced on March 20.

The shooting happened on Jan. 16, 2018 at a house of Ernest Sherman and James McMullen on Gold Street in Akron. The Summit County Prosecutor’s Office said Moss, Sherman and McMullen started arguing over a stolen gun. That’s when Moss shot both the men, prosecutors said.

Sherman died, but McMullen escaped by jumping out a second-story window.

This was Moss’ second trial. In 2018, she was convicted of shooting McMullen and sentenced to eight years in prison. At that time, the jury was hung on the murder charges in Sherman’s death.