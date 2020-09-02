Akron woman accused of stabbing man during argument

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A man suffered multiple stab wounds during an argument in Akron Tuesday night.
Officers were called to Alfaretta Avenue shortly before midnight and found the 27-year-old victim nearby. He told police the suspect stabbed him and chased him out of the house.
He was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital with wounds to his abdomen and arm, Akron police said. He also had facial injuries.
Patricia Ali, 66, was arrested and charged with felonious assault. She was booked into the Summit County Jail.
