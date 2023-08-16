[In the player above, get a breakdown of the top stories on FOX8.com for Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A man suspected in the shooting death of 45-year-old Veronica Bell, of Akron, turned himself in on Wednesday morning and is now facing a murder charge.

Just before 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, Akron police and EMS workers found Bell lying on the ground outside a residence in the 2200 block of 8th Street Southwest, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to a Wednesday news release from the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Bell was transported to an Akron hospital in critical condition. She died there on Tuesday, Aug. 15, according to the release. The shooting is now being investigated as a homicide, according to the release.

Dakinga York (Akron Police Department)

Dakinga York, 40, left the scene after the shooting and was considered to be a person of interest early in the investigation, according to the release. Investigators learned there was a fight inside the home moments before the shooting.

A warrant was issued, and York surrendered to investigators on Wednesday morning, according to the release.

He now faces one count of murder and two counts of felonious assault. He’s due for arraignment in Akron Municipal Court on Thursday, records show.