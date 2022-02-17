Akron witnesses robbery during gun violence operation

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A detective witnessed an armed robbery in Akron on Wednesday, resulting in the arrests of three men.

It happened while investigators from the Akron Police Department Anti-Violence Bureau were conducting a joint operation to target areas with high gun violence and drug activity.

The detective spotted the crime on Florida Avenue and followed the suspects’ vehicle until officers could catch up and stop the car on 13th Street.

Joseph Ortiz, 21, Dayleontae Flint, 21, and Dreshawn Glover, 23, were inside the vehicle. Police said they found three loaded firearms, including a Ruger R556 rifle, 31 grams of crack cocaine, 80 Xanax pills, and more than $1,000 in cash.

Ortiz and Flint were charged with carrying a concealed weapon, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, trafficking in cocaine and drug abuse cocaine. Glover was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

As part of the operation, but separate from the robbery, police arrested James Hickman Jr., 20, at Vernon Odom Boulevard and Winton Avenue. Police said he was in possession of 28 grams of crack cocaine. Hickman was charged with trafficking cocaine, drug abuse cocaine, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and misrepresenting identity.