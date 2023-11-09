[Editor’s Note: The video above is a previous story about rising energy costs in Ohio.]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron residents can expect to see an increase to their water bill at the start of 2024.

According to officials, most residents can expect their bill to increase by about $10 to $12 per month. It’s part of the city’s plan to modernize drinking water infrastructure.

On Thursday, Akron officials announced a water rate increase from $2.73 per HCF (hundred cubic feet) to $3.06 per HCF. It’s the city’s first water rate increase since 2012.

The city is also adding a fixed infrastructure charge for customers based on water meter size. The fixed rate is $9 for residential customers, as seen in the table below:

Courtesy of the City of Akron

You can calculate your new estimated bill on the city’s website.

According to Akron officials, the changes will raise about $15 million in revenue for drinking water infrastructure projects, like replacing the 110-year-old Brittain Road Reservoir, replacing water mains and making Akron’s service line lead-free by the end of 2027.

The city is also introducing a new Akron Water Bill Assistance Program, offering eligible residents a 40% discount on the water portion of their bill. That kicks off on Jan. 1, 2024.

“While I know that no one wants to see their bill increase, this restructuring is the responsible thing to do for Akron’s future,” Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a statement. “These changes will fund necessary projects to ensure our drinking water remains of the highest quality for years to come.”

City officials confirmed that sewer rates won’t change.