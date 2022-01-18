Akron volunteers to give away ‘hundreds’ of prom dresses, shoes and more

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Volunteers are gathering hundreds of beautiful dresses in many sizes to give to those who might need one for prom this year.

Anyone in need of a dress or even shoes, purses and accessories can come to the Kohl Family YMCA at 477 East Market St. in Akron on Saturday March 12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. No registration is needed.

Courtesy of Princess Night Prom Dress Giveaway

Personal shoppers will be at the Princess Night Prom Dress Giveaway to help choose items on a first come first served basis.

The volunteers, from Altrusa of Akron, are an organization of leaders dedicated to improving their communities by personal service.