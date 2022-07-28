AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of vandalizing the Right to Life of Northeast Ohio building.

The crime was caught on a surveillance camera on July 8, 2022. Police shared the video to social media.

Police say the suspect spray-painted obscenities and threatening messages on the sidewalk and also broke out windows using rocks at the building located at 572 W. Market Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Akron Police Detective Sgt. M. Joyner at 330-375-2464; the APD Tip Line at 330-375-2TIP; or the Summit County Crimestoppers, Inc. at 330-434-COPS (2677).

Information can also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES). Callers can remain anonymous.