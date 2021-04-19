Akron using speed tables to slow down summer drivers

The City of Akron is installing 28 speed tables in residential neighborhoods to reduce speeding (Courtesy of The City of Akron)

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to slow down drivers in the summer months, Akron announced today it is installing 28 speed tables in its 10 wards.

In a press release from Akron, it says the installation of the tables, designed to limit a traveler’s speed, will begin early summer and they’ll be removed in late fall.

Akron says their speed tables are interlocking pieces made from recycled rubberized material bolted and glued across roadways. Unlike speed bumps, tables have tapered ends and long flat tops to accommodate the entire wheelbase of most cars.

During the city’s pilot program last year, it says there was a 23 percent reduction in the number of speeders and resident surveys showed support for the speed tables.

The Akron Police Department collected speed data to help determine which streets needed a table and the pilot study showed that sometimes more than one table is needed on a street, according to the city.

The city named these streets and wards targeted for speed table installations:

Crosby Street (2) and Maple Street in Ward 1

Gorge Boulevard (2) in Ward 2

Diagonal Road (2) and Princeton Street in Ward 3

Storer Avenue (2) and Wildwood Avenue (2) in Ward 4

Inman Street (2) in Ward 5

Wedgewood Drive (2) in Ward 6

North Firestone Boulevard (2) in Ward 7

Garman Road (2) and Castle Boulevard (4) in Ward 8

Florida Avenue (2) in Ward 9

Adelaide Boulevard (2) in Ward 10

Residents can suggest potential locations for future speed table installations on the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study website.