Akron to continue neighborhood-based fireworks for July 4th

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron was one of the many communities to cancel its traditional July 4th fireworks and celebration in 2020.

They went with a neighborhood-based model.

Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan says it was so successful, they want to do it again.

“…we had such a positive response and outpouring of support that we decided to bring the neighborhood displays back again in 2021. Spreading the fireworks out in locations around the City allows many residents to watch the displays from the comfort of their own yard or neighborhood park and still allows us to celebrate as a community with the synchronized soundtrack.”

The four synchronized neighborhood displays will begin at 9:45 p.m. on Sunday July 4, 2021.

Fireworks will be launched the from Akron Executive Airport, Patterson Park Ballfields, Summit Lake, and Erie Island.

Spectators will not be allowed to gather at the sites. People are encouraged to watch from their own neighborhoods.

Spectators can listen to the soundtrack for the displays on WONE 97.5 FM.

Test shots will be fired at 8:30, 9, and 9:30 p.m. so residents can determine the best viewing location.

Lock 3 will not host the Rib, White and Blue Festival in 2021.

There are many other Independence Day events happening around the holiday.

You can keep up with the latest on Lock 3’s website here.