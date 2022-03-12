Akron to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day early with street parade

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Even with snow covering the ground around most parts of Northeast Ohio, Akron residents are celebrating a sure sign of spring with a St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

Kicking-off at noon, the parade is set to begin at Cedar and Main Streets moving northbound on South Main Street to Bowery Street.

S. Main St. will close entirely between Bartges St. and Mill St. but will reopen no later than 1:30 pm.

School bands, non-profits, businesses, animal groups, floats and more will fill the streets in downtown Akron with green adornments and the reminder that life goes on after a bitter cold winter – even though frigid temps remain for the weekend.

Mrs. Pat Orlando and Mayor Horrigan will serve as Grand Marshall.

All-American Judges Association will give awards to participants at Lock 3 after the parade. Parking is available in the O’Neil’s Parking Deck. Followed by a celebration hosted by the Ancient Order of Hibernians in their AOH Clubroom at 2000 Brown St. featuring entertainment by Akron’s finest Irish talent and typical Irish fare.