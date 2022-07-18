AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron City leaders will implement a Citizens Review Board on policing. Officials will also begin looking into equipping Akron police cruisers with dash cameras.

The announcements came Monday during a daily press conference held by city officials in the wake of the officer-involved shooting of Jayland Walker.

“This is something that our community has been talking about for quite some time now,” said City Council President Margo Sommerville, in regards to the Citizens Review Board. “The board will provide an independent community voice to the mayor, city council and also the chief of police in reviewing citizen complaints of the Akron police officers, analyzing public safety patterns and trends related to those complaints.”

Chief Steve Mylett said during the press conference that a need to equip police cruisers with dash cameras is being discussed.

Mylett said the cameras were brought-up during a recent meeting with Black Elected Officials of Summit County. He said the group has sent a letter to the Governor seeking funding assistance for the cameras.

“I think it will only enhance our ability to tell the public what we are doing, how we are doing it, why we are doing it and under what circumstances we are doing it,” said Mylett.

Mylett also took time to update the public on his decision last week to allow officer’s to remove their name tags. He said the decision is only temporary but will remain in place until it’s determined that threats against officers are no longer credible or no longer exist.

Akron officials also announced they will no longer hold daily press briefings, and instead will hold the conferences on an “as needed” basis.

A downtown curfew has been lifted. The curfew was put in place amid protests and civil unrest in the city. Horrigan said the curfew would be lifted unless any additional public safety concerns arose.