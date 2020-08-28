Akron testing speed bumps in two neighborhoods

The speed program Akron is using is similar to the one scene in the photo above in Lakewood

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Akron and the Akron Metropolitan Area Transportation Study (AMATS) are starting a pilot program that will test the effectiveness of speed tables in two neighborhoods.

Speed tables are similar to speed bumps, a raised area placed in the road that are designed to limit how fast a car can travel.

The tables will be installed starting August 31 on Edgewood Ave. and Schocalog Rd.

“If successful, this pilot program may lead to permanent speed table installations in targeted neighborhood locations,” Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan said in a press release.

“Speeding in residential areas is one of the most common concerns we hear from Akron residents,” he said.

Temporary signs will also go up to alert drivers.

AMATS will gather data on how the tables affect driving patterns.

The program is similar to one currently used in Lakewood.