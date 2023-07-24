AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – An Akron table tennis coach faces sex charges after investigators say he’s accused of inappropriately touching a teenage student.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Samson Dubina was arrested on Friday and taken to the Summit County Jail.

Earlier this month, detectives learned of allegations involving the Samson Dubina Table Tennis Academy coach and a 15-year-old girl.

Dubina is charged with sexual imposition, but detectives say more charges are pending further investigation. He pleaded not guilty and a $10,000 bond was set.

Anyone with information is asked contact the county detective bureau at 330-643-8640.