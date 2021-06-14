Akron Symphony Orchestra returns with outdoor concert series

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Symphony Orchestra fans can soon get back to gathering outdoors while listening to new melodies and some old favorites.

The ASO today announced details about The Outside Voices Concert Series starting June 19 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Akron’s Lock 3.

After not performing live for almost 16 months, the ASO says it sees its opportunity to expand and share the diversity of composers in Northeast Ohio.

The six-concert series focuses on the music of under-represented composers who are “outside” of the standard repertoire, and also many fan favorites.

The concert series includes the following performances, all starting at 7:30 p.m.:

Lock 3 in downtown Akron on June 19

Hale Farm & Village on July 9

Hale Farm & Village on July 11

Goodyear Metro Park on August 1

Firestone Park on August 8

Forest Lodge Park on August 15

The concerts are free, but you are asked to RSVP here and as a way of saying “thank you,” everyone who RSVPs will be entered into a drawing for two tickets to an ASO concert at E.J. Thomas Performing Arts Hall during the 2021-22 season.

Concerts depend on the weather and all shows are subject to change.