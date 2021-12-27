Akron Symphony Orchestra reschedules upcoming concerts

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Out of an abundance of caution, the Akron Symphony Orchestra announced today their decision to reschedule upcoming concerts, including Baroque Virtuosos and Gospel Meets Symphony.

Baroque Virtuosos, originally scheduled for January 15 at E.J. Thomas Hall, will now take place on Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 8 p.m. in the same location.

Gospel Meets Symphony, scheduled for February 12, will now be held on June 18, 2022 (Juneteenth weekend) at 7:30 pm in the same location.

All remaining concerts will be held at E.J. Thomas Hall unless otherwise noted.

Here’s a list of the remaining concert dates in 2022:

Earthquaker Symphony ï Saturday – March 5

Symphonic Dances ï Saturday – April 2

The Creation ï Saturday – April 30

Baroque Virtuosos ï Saturday – May 14

Akron Symphony Chorus Concert ï Saturday – June 4 *at St. Sebastian Church

Gospel Meets Symphony ï Saturday – June 18

“We are greatly appreciative to have the flexibility to make these adjustments to the schedule, allowing us to still produce the full season while keeping the safety of our players and audience as our top priority,” said Paul Jarrett, Executive Director for the Akron Symphony. “We look forward to seeing everyone again safely in the New Year.”

Tickets already purchased for the affected concerts will be honored on the new dates. Vouchers for other concerts are available through our Box Office as an alternative.

Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.