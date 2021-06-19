Akron Symphony Orchestra concert moved indoors due to rain in the forecast

** Video: Learn more about the Outdoor Voice Concert series **

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron Symphony Orchestra returns today with an outdoor concert series but is taking things indoors for now.

Due to rain in the forecast, the Outdoor Voice Concert scheduled for tonight in downtown Akron’s Lock 3 will be moved to E.J. Thomas Hall, 198 Hill Street in Akron.

Doors will open to the hall at 6:30 p.m. and the concert will begin at 7:30 p.m.

Seating will be limited to the lower level so ASO says to come in, find a seat, get comfortable and enjoy the concert.

Parking is free in the E.J. Thomas deck or the surface lot across the street.