Akron Subway robbed at gunpoint; Police believe suspect is teen

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron Police Department released surveillance video after a Subway restaurant was robbed at gunpoint.

The suspect walked into the store, located on Kenmore Boulevard near 16th Street SW, shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday and placed an order, police said.

When the worker opened the register, the suspect jumped the counter, pulled out a gun and took cash from the register.

Akron police said they believe the suspect is between 15 and 17 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police