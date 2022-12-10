AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A 17-year-old student was arrested Friday evening after he brought a gun to Firestone Community Learning Center, Akron police said.

The high school senior was reportedly planning on attending a basketball game at the school that night, where Firestone was taking on Buchtel CLC.

Prior to the game, around 5:30 p.m., the student asked to go pick up something from his locker. After retrieving a coat, a school administrator who had accompanied him noticed the teen was carrying it in a suspicious way, police said.

The school employee asked for the coat and found a gun in a pocket, police said. The student was detained until police arrived on scene and the gun was turned over to them.

The teen was then taken to Summit County Juvenile Detention Facility and has been changed with illegal conveyance and carrying a weapon that was concealed.

No one was injured in the incident and an investigation is ongoing.