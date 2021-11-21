Akron store clerk shot during robbery

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Police are investigating after a store clerk was shot during a robbery in Akron on Saturday.

Officers responded to the robbery, just before 9 p.m., at the AK Firestone Mini Mart in the 1400 block of Aster Avenue, according to a release from the Akron Police Department.

Police say when they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.

He was taken to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, officers say.

Police say they later found shell casings and other evidence during a search of the area.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.