Akron shooting victim found in alley

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department and Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the homicide of a 27-year-old man.

According to the medical examiner’s office, just before 2 a.m. Sunday, Akron police officers responded to a shots fired call in the area of Breiner Court.

Officers found a man lying in an alley with a gunshot wound, according to a press release.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

He has not been identified.

Police have not released any information about the shooting.

If you can help, call the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip; the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS; text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.