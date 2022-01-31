Akron shooting leaves 13-year-old boy injured

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Akron police are investigating after a shooting left a 13-year-old boy injured.

Just after 2 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to a shooting in the area of Lakeshore Blvd. and Lloyd Street, according to a release from Akron police.

Officers say they did not find a victim when they arrived but instead they found an abandoned Jeep Cherokee crashed into a pole on Lloyd Street. It was later determined the Jeep was reported stolen out of Akron earlier in the day.

The victim, who police say was in the stolen Jeep prior to the shooting, was shot by an unknown suspect, according to the release.

The suspect fled the scene before police arrived, officers say. Investigators are still working to identify the suspect or suspects.

The victim was taken to the hospital by a good Samaritan but was later taken by ambulance to Akron Children’s Hospital. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Investigators are working to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the shooting. Shell casings and other evidence were collected from the scene.

The incident remains under investigation.