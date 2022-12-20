(WJW) — A major winter weather system is expected to roll in late this week, causing a sharp drop in temperatures Friday and into the weekend. That’s why Akron-area shelters are doing what they can to help people stay warm.

Warming centers opening beginning Friday are listed below.

AKRON

Summit Lake Community Center – 380 W. Crosier Street

Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Dec. 26

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

All other community centers will be closed for the holiday weekend.

Akron Emergency Overnight Shelter – 111 East Voris Street

Friday, Dec. 23 – Tuesday, Dec. 27

7 p.m.-8 a.m.

“The forecast is calling for a significant drop in temperatures for the holiday weekend and we want to offer folks a place to go who may not have anywhere else to warm up for the holiday,” said Akron Mayor Horrigan. “Understanding that many public spaces may be closed for Christmas, we’ve opened up a center close to the emergency overnight shelter so residents can get out of the cold and enjoy some comfort and holiday spirit for the weekend.”

This list will be updated as more warming centers are opened.