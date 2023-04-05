AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – In just a few days, grand jurors will begin hearing testimony to decide whether Akron police officers should go to trial in the shooting death of Jayland Walker.

Already, there are signs of beefed up security around the Summit County Courthouse, which has some residents and city leaders concerned.

For weeks and months after 25-year-old Walker was shot and killed, the city of Akron endured protests, unrest, and riots.

At least one city councilwoman is wondering about the message being sent to the public with boards and barricades going up before a grand jury is even seated.

Steel barricades surrounded the Summit County Courthouse in downtown Akron Wednesday evening.

Street level windows at Akron City Hall are covered with plywood.

“It’s concerning to me, not only as an Akron resident, but as a councilwoman because I’m getting flooded with the calls, and people are concerned. Does that mean there’s already a decision that has been made? Which has not been made,” said Ward 5 Akron councilwoman.

State BCI agents have finished their investigation. Monday, a grand jury is expected to be seated and hear testimony to decide whether eight officers should be criminally charged in the shooting death.

Last June, Walker was shot 46 times at the end of a police chase.

Officers say he fired at them during the vehicle pursuit, and although police say they found a weapon on his car passenger seat, he was unarmed when he jumped out of the car and was shot.

For several months after Walker’s death, demonstrators protested through the streets of Akron.

On occasion, there were riots, with many downtown restaurants and businesses being vandalized, and curfews put into effect.

“It’s almost like we’re tainting the jury pool. That would give me anxiety as a potential juror if I’m walking past barricades that are already up, boards that are already on windows,” said Mosley.

Akron police, prosecutors and community leaders are having meetings ahead of the grand jury decision, explaining the process and how to protest peacefully.

Many residents took that as an indication that a decision had already been made to not indict the officers.

“Just think of the heaviness of these individuals that are going to be sitting on that jury, either you say that they’ve done something wrong or you say that they’re not and on both sides, somebody’s not going to be happy,” said the councilwoman.

Councilwoman Mosley says she has not heard from city or county leaders why the barriers are up now.

“I just want us to keep in mind the Walker family, pray for them and stand with them because at the end of the day, none of our grief is greater than theirs,” she said.

FOX 8 reached out to Akron police, who told us to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office because the fencing is around the courthouse, which they protect.

An inspector with the sheriff’s office says he was unavailable to comment, and we did not hear back from anyone with the city of Akron.