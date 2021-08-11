Akron Schools using new disinfectant system to stop COVID-19 spread

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron City Schools have a new weapon to help stop the spread of the coronavirus.

It’s a new disinfectant system that works like a bug bomb for school buses. After the bus driver returns to the bus yard and gets out, the system will release the disinfectant all over the inside of the bus.

The chemical is not only effective against viruses, but it will also prevent mold and mildew.

The school district says the disinfectant system will be used after the morning and afternoon runs.

School officials can also check an app to make sure the sanitation has been done according to schedule.