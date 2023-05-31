AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Four months after former Akron Public Schools Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack’s resignation was made official, the search for her replacement continues.

On Wednesday, the school board members sent a letter to parents and the school community updating them on the ongoing search for her replacement.

In the letter from the Akron Public Schools Board of Education, board members wrote they’re “working diligently to identify the best candidate to lead APS into the future.”

The letter states the school board is working with the executive search team Ray and Associates, based out of Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Together, we conducted surveys, community forums, met with staff members, parent groups and students to ensure that we consider a broad range of perspectives and that all voices are heard,” it reads.

According to the school board, interviews will start sometime in June and it’s expected the new superintendent will start in August.

Learn more about the district’s superintendent application process on its website.