Akron school remembers 8-year-old girl killed in house fire

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– Students and staff at Akron Preparatory School are coping with the sudden loss of a second grader.

Roniah Boswell died following an early-morning fire Tuesday at a home on 18th Street SW in Akron. While others were able to escape, the 8-year-old was trapped inside.

(Photo courtesy: Akron Preparatory School)

“Roniah has been a light in this school, and continues to shine her light even in her absence. Roniah will be deeply missed by her teachers, classmates, and Akron Prep family,” the school said on Thursday.

Grief counselors are available at the school.

There is a GoFundMe to help her family with expenses.