AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — With a vote of 4 to 1, the Akron Public Schools board voted to build

a new school in the Kenmore neighborhood Monday night.

“I’m very happy that they finally did something for Kenmore,” said resident Brenda Deunes.

It’s a victory for this community who has felt marginalized by the continued school closures over the last 10 years.

“Our community is suffering. No one wants to live in a community where your kids can’t go to school,” said resident Berry Wise.

The new school will cost $61 million and be built on the site of the former Kenmore High School campus.

It would house both Pfeiffer Elementary and Miller South, making it Kindergarten through eighth grade.

The school board said the goal is 2026.

“Residents just don’t think it will make a difference to have their voices heard. But they showed up,” said resident Tina Boyes.

In the meantime, a new North High School will have to wait. The school board said funding for replacing North will take voters passing a levy.

However, they do plan to address several issues, like the high school’s roof, in the near future.