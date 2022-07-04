AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron RubberDucks announced Monday that its game scheduled for July 4 will be postponed.

This came about an hour after the City of Akron announced it was implementing a curfew for downtown.

The series with Altoona Curve is scheduled to resume Wednesday, July 6 at 6:35 p.m. A make-up game has not been announced.

Fans who have a ticket for Monday’s game may exchange that ticket for a reserved ticket to any future RubberDucks home game the rest of the season, based on availability. Tickets can be exchanged by emailing ticketservice@akronrubberducks.com.

The curfew was announced after many small businesses were damaged by some protesters late Sunday night.