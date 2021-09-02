Akron RubberDucks look to reunite couple after scoreboard breakup

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– The Akron RubberDucks are inviting two special fans to Canal Park after the now-infamous scoreboard breakup.

The message, “Alyssa, this relationship is OVER. -Tim” appeared on the scoreboard during fan shoutouts at the Aug. 19 game, leading to rampant social media speculation.

So, the RubberDucks will host “Tim and Alyssa Night” on Sept. 15. Fans named Tim or Alyssa can get tickets for $5 when they present their ID at the box office. That’s the amount Tim paid for the video board message.

There will also be a #TeamAlyssa and #TeamTim T-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans. Whoever’s shirt runs out first will be the fan-voted winner.