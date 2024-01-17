[In the video player above: MLB legend, former Cleveland Indian Larry Doby posthumously awarded by Congress]

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Before they were the Akron RubberDucks, Akron’s minor league baseball team was called the Akron Aeros. Now, the team is undergoing another name change — but only for a day.

According to a press release, on June 21 the RubberDucks will become ‘Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice.’

Say, what?

The name change is part of RubberDucks created Only in Akron series.

“Fried chicken and hot rice have made Barberton the Fried Chicken Capital of the World,” said RubberDucks President and General Manager Jim Pfander in the release. “Generations of Akronites have celebrated special moments around this dish, and people have flocked from around the world to Barberton to try this delicious, unique take on fried chicken. We can’t wait to celebrate this special dish and all things Barberton on June 21.”

Tickets packages to the “Fried Chicken and Hot Rice” game include an adjustable hat. There is even Akron RubberDucks’ “Barberton Fried Chicken and Hot Rice” t-shirts and hoodies available for purchase.

Learn more, here.