Akron RubberDucks filling stands at nearly half capacity in Canal Park for May home games

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Akron RubberDucks announced today they’ve been given the go-ahead to fill their stands at just under half capacity for May home games.

With the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Akron Mayor Dan Horrigan, and the Summit County Health Department, the Akron RubberDucks created a safety plan that includes selling about 3,600 tickets to each home game at Canal Park in the month of May, which is 47% of the 7,630 total seating capacity.

Since officials approved their plan, the team says previously-unavailable tickets for the month of May, including Opening Day May 4, are now available for purchase by calling the Akron RubberDucks ticket office at (330) 253-5153 or by email.

The team says their seating plan uses a staggered seating method, which allows for fans to be seated in pods of 2, 4, 6, or 8 people. Also, guests can choose to sit together in a group/family.

“We know that things will look just a little bit different here at the ballpark during the 2021 season, but we simply can’t wait to welcome our fans home to Canal Park this summer,” said Akron RubberDucks General Manager, Jim Pfander.

He said, “The safety of our fans will always be our top priority, and this reopening plan allows us to host RubberDucks games in the most responsible way while providing the best ballpark experience to our fans that have waited so long to return to Canal Park.”