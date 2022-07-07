AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron RubberDucks is making some changes to its game schedule this week as the city reimplemented its curfew.

Friday’s doubleheader against the Altoona Curve will now start at 3:30 p.m. with gates opening at 3 p.m.

Saturday’s game has been moved to 6:05 p.m. with gates opening at 5 p.m.

The fireworks show that was planned for both Friday and Saturday games will be postponed. The team still has 14 remaining fireworks nights during the 2022 season.

Sunday’s game will still start at 2:05 p.m. with gates opening at 1 p.m.

The curfew was reimplemented in downtown Akron on Thursday as protests continue after the deadly police officer shooting of Jayland Walker.