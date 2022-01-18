Akron Rep. Emilia Sykes announces run for Congress

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – State Representative Emilia Sykes (D-34) announced Tuesday her intent to run for U.S. Congress.

Courtesy: Emilia Sykes for Congress

Sykes is the former minority leader of the Ohio House of Representatives.

She’s running for Ohio’s 13th Congressional District.

“I’m running for the United States Congress because working families need a fighter who isn’t afraid to stand up to the powerful and well connected who want us to sit down and embrace the status quo. Instead, I’ll go to Washington to stand up for jobs, for affordable healthcare and quality education, all while embracing bipartisan cooperation—it’s something that I’ve already done here in Ohio and I can take that experience with me to DC,” Sykes said in a press release.

Sykes was born and raised in Akron and attended Kent State University.

“I learned from a young age the values of hard work, never to give up, and that public service means standing up for others because it’s the right thing to do, not because it serves your politics,” said Sykes.