Akron reinstating mask policy at city buildings

**In the video, above, hear about mask recommendations for Summit County**

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The city of Akron will be reinstating its mask policy in city buildings next week.

Starting August 9, all employees, contractors and guests must wear a mask inside city buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

Due to the rapidly increasing delta variant of COVID-19, Summit County’s infection rate has nearly doubled in less than a week and moved the county to the “substantial” level of spread, according to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC now recommends that everyone, including fully vaccinated individuals, should wear a mask in public indoor settings in areas with high coronavirus transmission.

Akron Mayor Daniel Horrigan said the city wants to follow suit to help prevent the spread of the Delta variant.

“Our public health officials and health systems have made it clear: the best way to combat COVID-19 and its variants is by getting vaccinated, masking and social distancing,” said Horrigan. “We will continue to heed the advice of those experts when it comes to keeping our city employees and residents safe, just as we’ve been doing throughout our entire response to this pandemic. I strongly encourage anyone who has not received their vaccination yet to do so soon and help halt the spread of the Delta variant.”

The mandate is only for city buildings, but officials encourage residents to wear face masks in all public indoor settings.