Akron Public Schools warns of fights and vandalism stemming from social media

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Public School district is alerting parents and caregivers about escalating problems at school because of social media.

Superintendent Christine Fowler Mack wrote a letter warning of conflicts between students based on social media posts, including fights.

She says schools in the district are also seeing a lot of damage from a viral trend on TikTok.

“The TikTok “Devious Licks” challenge is becoming a real issue,” Fowler Mack wrote in the letter.

Multiple schools in Northeast Ohio have made policy changes in their response to the trend, which involves kids posting about things they’ve stolen from the school.

Many districts have seen parts of school bathrooms dismantled by students taking part.

Fowler Mack says custodians are having to do extra work to clean up the damage and make repairs, while the school security teams are working to find the culprits.

Students found responsible will be suspended and have to pay restitution, Fowler Mack says, and reminded parents that many TikTok challenges are criminal offenses that will result in criminal charges.

“We are continually being challenged to help our children use social media in a safe and respectful way,” she said, asking parents to be aware and talk to their students.