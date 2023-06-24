AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – A controversial cell phone policy at Akron Public Schools is one step away from expanding across the district.

The board of education is set to vote on Monday to determine the Yondr bag program future.

“I think sometimes adults have to make decisions for students that’s in their best interests that maybe sometimes they don’t find to be in their own best interests,” Dr. Steve Thompson, Chief Financial Officer of Akron Public Schools said.

Thompson said the program was a game-changer for East, Ellet and Buchtel schools over the back half of the school year. A survey from May 10 showed overwhelming support from 194 APS teachers.

Nearly 96% agree or strongly agree that students are more productive with their phones in the Yondr bag. Ninety-one percent think Yondr limits distractions and 90% are in support of the program continuing.

APS surveyed 111 parents, most are on board as well.

Seventy-eight percent of parents in the survey agree or strongly agree that phones have negative consequences in the classroom, while 70% agree that students spend too much time on their phones. Another 82% agree that social media can lead to increased instances of cyberbullying and harassment.

We found in a forum earlier this year, most students strongly oppose the system because they feel it is a form of punishment for the entire student body due to several students who abuse the standard cell phone policy. Students also think it is a limitation of communication and useful technology for learning.

APS parent Crystal Penrod said emergency situations where she may need to pick up her son early from school have become harder to navigate.

“My issue with it is again like when if something were to happen at the school, I can’t get in contact with him,” she said. “There were protests and stuff last year.”

Her son Mason Grimes is a student at Ellet CLC, who is heading into the 10th grade next school year. He said if he had a vote it would be cast in opposition of the program.

“I would say get rid of it just due to safety,” Grimes said. “Or at least make it to where each teacher would have the magnet to open it.”

APS said it will cost $146,000 to expand the Yondr bag program to 13 schools across the district. A school safety grant will cover $110,000 and the rest will come from the general fund. Thompson said the price is well-worth it.

“We have to have an environment that is safe, that kids believe in, that parents can trust in, and I think this is a key element to getting us to where we need to be,” Thompson said.

Don Zesiger is the Director of Security for APS. He said fights dropped dramatically at one of the three pilot schools with only one fight happening over three and a half months.

“We’re always concerned about the safety of our kids,” he said. “I have 20,000 in our district and I’m concerned about every one of them. Filming fights and staging fights really causes a lot of anxiety and worry. That’s what we are trying to stop. Fake gun threats and things of that nature disrupt the educational process throughout the day.”

Both Thompson and Zesiger support the expansion of the Yondr program.