**Related Video Above: A previous report talked about the lead up to the vote.**

AKRON (WJW) — The Akron Public School board just voted in favor of extending their controversial cell phone policy.

APS said it will cost around $140,000 to expand the Yondr bag program to 13 schools across the district.

A school safety grant will cover $110,000 and the rest will come from the general fund.

Yondr bags are used to keep a phone locked for a certain period of time. These bags are used to lock students’ phones during class time in schools across the nation.

APS officials said the program was a game-changer for East, Ellet and Buchtel schools over the back half of the school year.

A survey from May 10 showed overwhelming support from 194 APS teachers.

Nearly 96% agree or strongly agree that students are more productive with their phones in the Yondr bag.

Ninety-one percent think Yondr limits distractions and 90% are in support of the program continuing.

APS surveyed 111 parents, most are on board as well.

Seventy-eight percent of parents in the survey agree or strongly agree that phones have negative consequences in the classroom, while 70% agree that students spend too much time on their phones.

Another 82% agree that social media can lead to increased instances of cyberbullying and harassment.

However, only about 46% of parents in APS believe phones need to be taken away during class time.

A number of board officials stressed the need to communicate with parents and alleviate any concerns they may have with the implementation of the Yondr bags.