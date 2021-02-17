Akron Public Schools looking for ways to meet March 1 deadline for in-person learning

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The superintendent of Akron Public Schools says school officials will look for a way to get students back in class by March first.

Last week, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine scolded several Ohio districts for breaking a promise to re-open schools in exchange for getting COVID vaccines for teachers and staff.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Akron Public Schools superintendent David James tells school board members that he and his senior staff are discussing how students can return to in-person or hybrid instruction by March first.

“Can we in fact meet the March first deadline, and as I explained to the governor, there are a lot of logistical issues that as a larger school district, we have,” James said during the meeting.

School leaders say they thought the state might be flexible with the date. The district had planned to re-open its buildings by March 22, but last Friday, Governor DeWine made it clear that is not soon enough — a message he echoed on Tuesday.

“The deal is, you need to be back in full force, March one… I don’t know how to explain it any other way,” said Governor DeWine at a news conference.

State officials sent letters to each school district, including Akron for the superintendent to sign.

It states, in part, “For your adult school staff to be prioritized to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you are required to return to an in-person or hybrid learning model by March 1, 2021.”

The letter also makes it clear that the date is in place, even if the vaccination process is not yet complete.

Some Akron teachers won’t receive their second dose until early March.

“The districts willingly signed on to this commitment and they need to uphold their commitment,” said Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted.

“Some of the other issues that we have, you know, regarding transportation and trying to plan that, those things don’t just particularly happen overnight,” said James.

The district plans to offer in-person and hybrid instruction.

School officials say by Friday, they will know how many families want their children back in the classroom.

“Right now, it’s about 35-percent of the returns that we have, are indicating they want to stay remote,” said Ellen McWilliams-Woods, chief academic officer and assistant superintendent.

Akron school officials say they are working on schedules, but safety plans are in place for mask wearing and social distancing. The superintendent says Monday he hopes to have suggestions on how to move forward.

“It’s not about a commitment to me, it’s not about a commitment to the state or the health department, it is really a commitment to the students,” said DeWine.

Governor DeWine says in early January, 47 percent of Ohio school districts were operating fully remote. As of Tuesday, that number had dropped down to 15-percent.

Fox 8 reached out to the Akron Education Association, the union representing Akron teachers, but no one responded to our request for a comment.