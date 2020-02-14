Akron Public Schools custodian faces child porn charges

AKRON, Ohio (WJW)– A custodian with Akron Public Schools is facing federal charges for child pornography, the district said in a news release on Friday.

Christopher Hanna, 46, of Canton, is charged with using a computer or mobile device to receive and distribute child porn.

Hanna, who was hired in 2014 and most recently worked at Miller South School for Visual and Performing Arts, was suspended without pay, pending the investigation.

Akron Public Schools said investigators believe no students were involved and the crimes occurred off school property.

“We want to reassure all of our families that we work closely with all law enforcement and to ensure the safety of our students at all times when you have entrusted us with their care,” the school district said in a letter to parents.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said Hanna was taken into custody on Thursday and transported to the Stark County Jail. He appeared in court Friday afternoon.