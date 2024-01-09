AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Public Schools is making changes to its 2024 calendar.

That’s because of the total solar eclipse that will cross the North America on Monday, April 8.

It’s the first time in 200 years that Ohio will be in the path of the total solar eclipse.

“The last time the sky went dark in the state was in 1806,” the district said in a press release.

“Suffice to say, this is a big deal.”

To adjust for the big day, APS is adding Monday, April 8, 2024, as part of spring break.

Students will be in session now Thursday, March 28, which was previously an Instructional Improvement Day.

Students will be off from Friday, March 29-Monday, April 8, and return on Tuesday, April 9.